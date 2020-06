A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 has been bailed to a date in mid-July.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act in south London at 12:25pm on Wednesday 17 June.

He was taken to a south London police station and released at 11.59pm.

Police have now completed searches at an address in south London.

Enquiries are ongoing.