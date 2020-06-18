A murder investigation is underway after a woman died from her injuries in hospital.

On Wednesday, 10 June, at about 9pm police were alerted to welfare concerns for the occupant of an address on Lewisham Way in Lewisham, SE14.

Officers attended the address a short time later and found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to a south London hospital by the London Ambulance Service where she died on Tuesday, 16 June.

Although police know the identity of the victim, a woman in her late 50s from Lewisham, the name is not currently being released while her wider family is informed of her death.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on the day of the incident on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Thursday, 11 June, he was charged with the offence and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 12 June where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 10 July.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference CAD 7081/10Jun.