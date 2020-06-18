A suspected burglar has been charged with 10 offences in Gillingham.

On 12 April burglaries were reported in South Avenue where two cars were stolen from a driveway, and a designer coat was taken from inside a porch at another property.

Residents from two other houses, one in South Avenue and a second property inThe Chase, also called Kent Police reporting attempted burglaries.

The four incidents are all believed to have happened overnight on 12 April.

On 19 April two cars were reported stolen from a driveway in Grange Road, Gillingham, after the front door was forced open and car keys taken from inside the property. The vehicles were believed to have been taken overnight.

Officers investigating the offences have charged Cobaine Holden, 23, of Littlehampton, West Sussex, with three charges of burglary, two charges of attempted burglary, four charges of theft of a motor vehicle and one charge of possession of a bladed object in a public place.

Mr Holden appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 13 June and was bailed to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 13 July 2020.