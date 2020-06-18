A teenager has been arrested after officers from Operation Venice pursued and stopped a moped that drove down the wrong side of the road.

At approximately 11:30am on Wednesday, 17 June, the officers – who were on motorbikes and patrolling in the Islington area – spotted a moped on Camden Road, N1. The moped turned right on an ahead-only road, causing an HGV vehicle to change direction to avoid colliding with it.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and blocked it from moving, but the driver mounted the pavement and drove off at speed.

An authorised pursuit was initiated and officers pursued the driver, who mounted more pavements, went through red lights, and drove down the wrong side of the road for a short period of time. The driver lost control of the moped on Torriano Avenue, dropped it, and fled on foot.

The rider of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was detained by officers in North Villas, N1. He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and driving without license.

He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Police Sergeant Tony McGovern, who works on Operation Venice, said: “Operation Venice officers, along with all other officers in the Met, continue to work around the clock to pursue those who make our streets unsafe.

“In this case officers have reacted quickly on identifying a dangerous driver, and brought the situation safely and professionally to a conclusion. We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and arrest those intent on committing violent crime across London.”