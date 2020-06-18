Detectives have released CCTV footage of two suspects breaking into a warehouse before stealing £50,000 worth of saffron in Ilford.

Between 9.50pm and 11.50pm on Thursday, 11 June, two suspects forced their way into the business unit and stole 10kg of the expensive spice, which was valued at approximately £50,000.

CCTV shows the pair ignore other stock and take nothing but the box of saffron from the independent business.

The investigation is being led by detectives from North East CID. There has been no arrest at this stage.

The investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Laura Mills, said: “This is someone’s livelihood and this theft will, of course, impact their business. Saffron is worth more than gold in weight and an extremely large amount was taken from this business.

“I’m releasing this CCTV because I need information. Someone knows something about this burglary and I am appealing to them to contact our team. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact us.

“The victims are angry and upset that someone has done this to them. It’s important that those who are responsible are caught and the spice is returned to its rightful owners.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.