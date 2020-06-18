Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 13-year old boy charge two

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 13-year old boy at Oxford Road, NW6 on Sunday, 14 June have charged two boys and arrested a third.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on Sunday, 14 June on suspicion of grievous bodily harm [GBH] with intent. They were subsequently charged appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 17 June where they pleaded not guilty.

Both were released on bail to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 15 July.

A third 16-year-old boy, was arrested on Monday, 15 June on suspicion of GBH with intent. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

