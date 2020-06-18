Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances following a fatal collision in Ramsgate

Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ramsgate.

At around 3.45am on Thursday 18 June 2020, a collision involving a pedestrian and a light blue Ford Focus took place on Boundary Road at its junction with King Street.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 20s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain dash cam footage that shows the vehicle or pedestrian in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting SM/RF/054/20.

Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk