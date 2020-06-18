Met Release 35 images of people wanted in connection with the investigation into violent clashes in central London during recent demonstrations

The Met has today released 35 images of people wanted in connection with the investigation into violent clashes in central London during recent demonstrations.

Commander Bas Javid said: “Over the past month, there have been a number of demonstrations across London. The vast majority of people have attended, made their voices heard, and then left without causing trouble. However, a small minority have attended with the sole purpose of attacking police officers, or violently confronting other protestors.

“This is clearly unacceptable, and as you would expect, we are running a large investigation to identify those who committed serious offences across all the demonstrations over the last month.

“Across these protests, almost 230 arrests have been made to date, with 128 of these relating to the most recent protests on 13 June.

“We are now asking for the public’s help in identifying people, who we need to talk to about the violence seen at the protests. If you have any information, no matter how small, please get in touch.”

Detectives have been carefully analysing hours of CCTV, body worn video from officers, as well as footage which has been widely circulated on social media.

Video footage from all the recent demonstrations is being closely reviewed, to ensure those who have caused violence are identified and are brought to justice.

Those being sought are wanted in connection with a number of violent public order offences, which happened during demonstrations between 3 June and 13 June.

These are part of an ongoing investigation and there is a high likelihood we will be circulating further images in due course.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386 or Tweet @MetCC on Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We’d also appeal for everyone to use their influence to proactively spread the message ahead of upcoming protests, that violence and causing harm is unacceptable, and detracts from the purpose of the demonstrations.