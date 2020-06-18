Motorcycle rider killed in the M4 motorway

Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward following a fatal collision on the M4.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a black Mini car occurred at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday, 17 June on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 4 and 4a.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene; there has been no arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the collision, or any driver with dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820. Alternatively, call 101 or quote CAD7173/17June.