It was a special moment this week when Lissie Harper met the newest member of our mounted section: Harper.

Lissie said the horse was “a big friendly giant with huge feet and big ears…just perfect.”

Craig O’Leary, Chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the mounted section have chosen the name Harper for their latest horse and it’s a fitting tribute to our fallen colleague Andrew Harper, who was held in such high regard by us all.”