 Police seek witnesses after a man in his 20s died in Ramsgate – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Ramsgate

Police seek witnesses after a man in his 20s died in Ramsgate

June 18, 2020

Police seek witnesses after a man in his 20s died after being hit by a light blue Ford Focus at the junction of Boundary Road and King Street around 3:45am this morning. He’s been named locally as Alex Taylor, a “lovely harmless guy”.  Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538, Ref: SM/RF/054/20.

