Police seek witnesses after a man in his 20s died after being hit by a light blue Ford Focus at the junction of Boundary Road and King Street around 3:45am this morning. He’s been named locally as Alex Taylor, a “lovely harmless guy”. Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538, Ref: SM/RF/054/20.
Police seek witnesses after a man in his 20s died in Ramsgate
-
Share This!
You may also like
Met Release 35 images of people wanted in connection with the investigation into violent clashes in central London during recent demonstrations
The Met has today released 35 images of people wanted in connection with the investigation into violent clashes in central London during recent...
Vodafone Customers suffering ongoing Network Coverage issues in Maidstone told they can get one month credit
Customers on the Vodafone networks have been suffering from a major coverage issues despite Vodafone themselves saying that work that they have...
Sit down Protest at Ramsgate Port as live animal exports resume
Campaigners against live animal exports held a protest in Ramsgate on Thursday (June 18) as the transport of animals through the port resumes. Two...
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 13-year old boy charge two
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 13-year old boy at Oxford Road, NW6 on Sunday, 14 June have charged two boys and arrested a third. Two 16...
A teenager has been arrested after officers from Operation Venice pursued and stopped a moped that drove down the wrong side of the road.
A teenager has been arrested after officers from Operation Venice pursued and stopped a moped that drove down the wrong side of the road. At...
A 14-year-old boy made bombs in his bedroom to become an Islamic ‘martyr’, a court heard.
A teenager made bombs in his bedroom to become an Islamic ‘martyr’, a London court heard. The 14 year old from Eastleigh in Hampshire appeared at...
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism has been bailed by Police
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 has been bailed to a date in...
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two suspects breaking into a warehouse before stealing £50,000 worth of saffron in Ilford
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two suspects breaking into a warehouse before stealing £50,000 worth of saffron in Ilford. Between 9.50pm...
A conviction comes almost 10 years after the murder of Dr Farooq and is the culmination of painstaking work by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism
A man has been convicted in Pakistan for the murder of Dr Imran Farooq in Edgware, north London in September 2010. The conviction came about...
A suspected burglar has been charged with 10 offences in Gillingham
A suspected burglar has been charged with 10 offences in Gillingham. On 12 April burglaries were reported in South Avenue where two cars were...
A murder investigation is underway after a woman died from her injuries in hospital.
A murder investigation is underway after a woman died from her injuries in hospital. On Wednesday, 10 June, at about 9pm police were alerted to...
Police mounted section name horse after fallen PC Harper
It was a special moment this week when Lissie Harper met the newest member of our mounted section: Harper. Lissie said the horse was “a big...
Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances following a fatal collision in Ramsgate
Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ramsgate. At around 3.45am on Thursday 18 June 2020, a collision...
Lucky escape after driver rolls Landrover Discovery on the M2 motorway near Faversham
The M2 motorway near Faversham has been closed with traffic stopped on the Eastbound carriage after a vehicle has overturned. Emergency services...
Motorcycle rider killed in the M4 motorway
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward following a fatal collision on the M4. The collision...
M2 motorway closed following overturned vehicle near Faversham
The M2 motorway near Faversham has been closed with traffic stopped on the Eastbound carriage after a vehicle has overturned. Emergency...
Eastleigh Teenager charged with Terror offence
A teenager from Eastleigh, Hampshire, charged with terrorism offences. The 14-year-old boy has been charged with one count of preparation of...
M11 motorway in Essex closed in both directions after lorry load of migrants found in trailer
The M11 motorway between junctions 8 and 9 has been thrown into full police lock down following the discovery of a trailer full of migrants on...
Concerns and search launched for missing Braintree teenager
Can you help police find 16-year-old Maisie Young, who is missing from her home in #Witham? Maisie was reported missing in the early hours of this...
Roads policing officers place defibrillators in vehicles to help save lives in #Essex
Roads policing officers have placed 20 defibrillators within their vehicles to help save lives in #Essex.Officers have put defibrillators in 10...
Police target organised criminality and violence in south London
A further 14 arrests in operation to target organised criminality and violence in south London. Eight males and six females, aged between 22 and 56...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after a violent assault between two groups of people in Westminster
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after a violent assault between two groups of people in Westminster. Officers...
Two men have appeared in court charged with burgling a supermarket in Margate
Two men have appeared in court charged with burgling a supermarket in Margate. Kent Police received a report that cigarettes and alcohol had...
Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was injured in an assault
Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was injured in an assault. The incident happened in King Street, Ramsgate at around 12...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Walthamstow
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Walthamstow. The incident happened at around 5pm on Tuesday, 16 June at Markhouse...
Trio arrested after man is attack at house party
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Southwark are appealing for witnesses or those with information to come forward. London Ambulance Service...
Police appeal for witnesses over Croydon attack
Detectives in Croydon are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has...
Man dies in fatal M25 horror crash
A man has sadly died following a collision along the M25 near #TheydonBois at around 8.10pm yesterday, Tuesday 16 June. Emergency services were...