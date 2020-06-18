Two men are due in court following a reported distraction burglary in Margate.

Kent Police was contacted after a woman in her 90s reported that a bag containing bank books, cash and jewellery had been stolen from her home in the Churchfields area of Margate on Thursday 11 June 2020.

Officers carried out enquiries and arrested two men on suspicion of burglary on Wednesday 17 June.

Bradley Thompson, 46, of no fixed abode, and Christopher McDonagh, 43, of William Avenue, Margate, have since been charged with burglary.

They are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 19 June.