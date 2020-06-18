Vodafone Customers suffering ongoing Network Coverage issues in Maidstone told they can get one month credit

Customers on the Vodafone networks have been suffering from a major coverage issues despite Vodafone themselves saying that work that they have carried has been pointless to both themselves and their long suffering customers in the Maidstone area.

Mobile broadband has been badly effect and many have had not throughput since the 7th June 2020 and is to remain for sometime.

Long suffering customers who have contacted the multimillion company say they don’t have a fix time.

Indra Joy Vodafone manager said a number of cell sites in the Maidstone have not been function for along time as it should have been and many customer have been experiencing issues and suffering call loss and Broadband issues.

It is down to network coverage. We have to do more work in the area to fix this.

The work we have hasn’t done any good for the many customer who have complained nor to Vodafone.

If they wish to seek compensation they need to contact customers services on 191 who have agreed to issue a full months credit for each affected device.

Vodafone have been approach for a full statement.