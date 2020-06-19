A man is fighting for his life after stabbing at the Hoblingwell Wood Recreation Ground in Orpington

A serious assault has taken place in the Hoblingwell Wood Recreation Ground area, off Mickleham Road, in Orpington at around 4pm on Friday. The London Air ambulance attended and the man in his 20’s was treated for a serious stab wound. The man remains in a critical condition.

Police and Paramedics were also called to the incident.

A spokesman for the Met Police:

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 4.41pm on Friday, 19 June to reports of an injured man close to Mickleham Road and Chipperfield Road in St Paul’s Cray.

Officers and the air ambulance attended. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was found suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital in a critical condition.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4672/19Jun.

A section 60 order has been authorised for the whole of Bromley borough between 5pm on Friday, 19 until 5am on Saturday, 20 June.