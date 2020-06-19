A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Cheam.

Police were called at 1.12am on Friday, 19 June to reports of shots fired on Brocks Drive in North Cheam.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found a man – believed to be in his mid-20s – in the street suffering from a gunshot injury. They immediately provided first aid.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended but despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.45am on Friday.

Next of kin have not been informed. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives in Specialist Crime, overseen by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard. He said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation and at this time need to hear from residents or people who were walking or driving through Brocks Drive around the time of the incident. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? No matter how insignificant it may seem, you could have crucial information.

“A man has lost his life in violent circumstances and his family have been devastated. They need and deserve answers and the community can help us provide them. If you have information, video or images that could help us, please contact us immediately.”

A crime scene remains in place.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 414/19Jun. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. ©UKNIP