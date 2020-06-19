Driver cut free following serious collision on the A12 near Chelmsford

The A12 in Essex is closed northbound between J16 (B1007) and J17 All emergency services are working at the scene in a response being led by Essex police.

It follows a single vehicle collision

Fire crews from Essex county fire were called due to an entrapment and used cutting equipment carry outa full roof removal.

Traffic on approach to the incident queued for sometime.

For traffic approaching the closure locally a diversion route using local routes has been installed at J16 (B1007).

A strategic diversion route remains in place to assist with investigation work and recovery as follows;

Traffic is advised to leave the A12 at J15 (Webbs Farm A414 junction) and follow the A414 to the A414/A1114 roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit and onto the A414.

At the next roundabout take the first exit and continue on the A1016 to the A1016/A130 roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit and continue on the A130 to rejoin the A12 northbound at J19 Boreham Interchange.