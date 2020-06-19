Fire crews called after explosion in Erith

Fire crews from London fire have been mobilsed after an explosion has taken place in Erith at Edible oil factory.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at an industrial unit on Church Manorway. A loud explosion which shook nearby buildings and flames were seen around 9am this morning. Two air ambulances have have called to the scene and a major emergency response remains at the scene. A HART team have also set up in a an area. The incident is on going. It is not clear how many people have been hurt.

Police cars are ferrying workers always from the scene.

More to follow