Five ships have been detained Maritime and Coastguard Agency over crew welfare
-
Man injured after shotgun is fired in Newham
Police were called to Suffolk Road, Newham at 8.35pm on Friday, 19 June following a report of the sound of a gunshot. Officers, including firearms...
Appeal launched after pedestrian seriously injured in East Ham crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car late on Friday evening. A full collision...
The A12 in Essex is closed northbound due to serious collision
The A12 in Essex is closed northbound between J16 (B1007) and J17 All emergency services are working at the scene in a response being led by Essex...
A man is fighting for his life after stabbing at the Hoblingwell Wood Recreation Ground in Orpington
A serious assault has taken place in the Hoblingwell Wood Recreation Ground area, off Mickleham Road, in Orpington at around 4pm on Friday. The...
Man had his head kicked around like a football in Crayford Gardens
Police were called at 4:18pm today to an assault at The Parade in Crayford. An unresponsive man in his 40s was found. One person who asked...
Police charge man with religious hate crimes
A man has been charged with nine offences, including religious hate crimes. Jason Hedgecock, 31 of Brentmead Place, Golders Green, NW11 was charged...
A prolific Maidstone burglar who was identified on town centre CCTV by a local PCSO has been jailed
A prolific Maidstone burglar who was identified on town centre CCTV by a local PCSO has been jailed. Charles Traverso was arrested after he was...
Police probe Canterbury university computer thefts
An investigation has been launched by Kent Police after ten computers were reported stolen from Canterbury Christchurch University. Officers have...
Official Warning given to Islamic Centre of England by Charity Commission
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to the Islamic Centre of England Ltd (registered charity 1058998) as it found the trustees...
Police commander speaks out Ahead of planned demonstrations in London
Ahead of planned demonstrations, Commander Alex Murray, spokesperson for this weekend in London, said: “We remain in a health pandemic, and once...
Police investigating an aggravated burglary in Bromley are appealing for information
Police investigating an aggravated burglary in Bromley are appealing for information Officers were called at 11.34pm on Saturday, 2 May to St Hugh’s...
A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Cheam.
Police were called at 1.12am on Friday, 19 June to reports of shots fired on Brocks Drive in North Cheam. Officers, including...
Vodafone having issues with landline inter connect
Vodafone UK’s mobile network is having interconnection issues with landline telephone network; calls time out and get released.
Three people suffering from burns After Erith explosion
Three people have been treated by London Ambulance Service and taken to hospital following an explosion that shook buildings 200 metres away and a...
Fire crews called after explosion in Erith
Fire crews from London fire have been mobilsed after an explosion has taken place in Erith at Edible oil factory. Six fire engines and around 40...
Police seek witnesses after a man in his 20s died in Ramsgate
Police seek witnesses after a man in his 20s died after being hit by a light blue Ford Focus at the junction of Boundary Road and King Street around...
Two men are due in court following a reported distraction burglary in Margate
Two men are due in court following a reported distraction burglary in Margate. Kent Police was contacted after a woman in her 90s reported that a...
Met Release 35 images of people wanted in connection with the investigation into violent clashes in central London during recent demonstrations
The Met has today released 35 images of people wanted in connection with the investigation into violent clashes in central London during recent...
Vodafone Customers suffering ongoing Network Coverage issues in Maidstone told they can get one month credit
Customers on the Vodafone networks have been suffering from a major coverage issues despite Vodafone themselves saying that work that they have...
Sit down Protest at Ramsgate Port as live animal exports resume
Campaigners against live animal exports held a protest in Ramsgate on Thursday (June 18) as the transport of animals through the port resumes. Two...
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 13-year old boy charge two
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 13-year old boy at Oxford Road, NW6 on Sunday, 14 June have charged two boys and arrested a third. Two 16...
A teenager has been arrested after officers from Operation Venice pursued and stopped a moped that drove down the wrong side of the road.
A teenager has been arrested after officers from Operation Venice pursued and stopped a moped that drove down the wrong side of the road. At...
A 14-year-old boy made bombs in his bedroom to become an Islamic ‘martyr’, a court heard.
A teenager made bombs in his bedroom to become an Islamic ‘martyr’, a London court heard. The 14 year old from Eastleigh in Hampshire appeared at...
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism has been bailed by Police
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 has been bailed to a date in...
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two suspects breaking into a warehouse before stealing £50,000 worth of saffron in Ilford
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two suspects breaking into a warehouse before stealing £50,000 worth of saffron in Ilford. Between 9.50pm...
A conviction comes almost 10 years after the murder of Dr Farooq and is the culmination of painstaking work by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism
A man has been convicted in Pakistan for the murder of Dr Imran Farooq in Edgware, north London in September 2010. The conviction came about...
A suspected burglar has been charged with 10 offences in Gillingham
A suspected burglar has been charged with 10 offences in Gillingham. On 12 April burglaries were reported in South Avenue where two cars were...