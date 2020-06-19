Five ships have been detained Maritime and Coastguard Agency over crew welfare

Five out of the six ships inspected today by Maritime and Coastguard Agency surveyors have been detained.

The Astoria, Astor, Colombus and Vasco de Gama at Tilbury have all been detained. The Marco Polo at Bristol has also been detained following its inspection. All five are from the same company – Global Cruise Lines Limited. Four of the vessels are flagged with the Bahamas and one with Portugal (Madeira) .

Surveyors found a number of expired and invalid Seafarers Employment Agreements, late payment of wages and crews who had been on board for over 12 months.

All these are in breach of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) and the ships have been detained for that reason.

Director of Maritime Safety and Standards, Katy Ware, who is also the UK’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization said: ‘This sends a very clear message that crew welfare remains a top priority for us both as a Flag and a Port State. We must care for the well-being and health of our seafarers who work so hard in the industry.”

The ships will remain detained until the breaches of the MLC are resolved and the MCA invited back in to reinspect.

The sixth ship which also belongs to Global Cruise Lines Limited, the Magellan has not been detained after no significant deficiencies were found.