Man had his head kicked around like a football in Crayford Gardens

Police were called at 4:18pm today to an assault at The Parade in Crayford.

An unresponsive man in his 40s was found.

One person who asked not to be named said a group attacked the man and kicked his head around like a football whilst he was on the ground.

He’s been taken to hospital by air ambulance in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Witnesses are being sought to the attack.

The Kent Sussex and Surrey Air ambulance attended and the man has been taken to a major trauma centre.

Anyone with information issued to contact the Met Police on 101.