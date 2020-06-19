Police charge man with religious hate crimes

A man has been charged with nine offences, including religious hate crimes.

Jason Hedgecock, 31 of Brentmead Place, Golders Green, NW11 was charged on Friday, 19 June with the following offences:

– Section 18 – intention to wound with intent;

– Four counts of Racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words / writing;

– Criminal damage to property valued under £5,000;

– Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place;

– Concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B (Cannabis);

– Assault by beating.

He remains in police custody at this time ahead of a court hearing due to take place on later today (Friday, 19 June. 2020)