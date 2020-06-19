Police commander speaks out Ahead of planned demonstrations in London

Ahead of planned demonstrations, Commander Alex Murray, spokesperson for this weekend in London, said:

“We remain in a health pandemic, and once again would encourage people to comply with the regulations of not gathering in groups larger than six people, this is to keep you, your family and friends safe.

“We value democracy and the right for people to have a voice, but would ask people to do so in another way, and not come to London to demonstrate.

“It is our priority to keep our communities safe and for those who are coming, there will be a proportionate policing operation in place.

“We have been working hard with our community leaders and advisers as part of our preparation for Saturday.

“Whilst the vast majority of people who have attended demonstrations over the past few weeks were not violent, there have a small minority intent on violence against our officers and others, and this is completely unacceptable and we are working hard to bring offenders to justice.

“Officers will be making arrests if there is violence.

“We would encourage those planning to attend, to use your influence and spread the message that criminal activity and violence will undermine the messages you are wanting people to hear and must be avoided.

“We have a post investigation team who will gather all the available evidence and bring those identified to justice.”