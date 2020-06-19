Police investigating an aggravated burglary in Bromley are appealing for information

Officers were called at 11.34pm on Saturday, 2 May to St Hugh’s Road, SE20 to reports of an aggravated burglary involving firearms.

Two men had broken into the property and threatened the victim with a firearm, before stealing a number of items. Property stolen from the address included a black bag, two hard drives, a gold chain, a laptop stand and £300 in cash.

Detectives have today released CCTV images in the hope of identifying two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The first man is described as black, 5ft 8ins tall, aged in his 20s, wearing a dark green puffa-style jacket, black jeans and black trainers with a silver metal piece on the laces. He has a black bag on his back.

The second man is described as black, 6ft tall, aged in his mid-20s, wearing a blue puffa-style jacket, blue jeans, blue and white sole trainers.

Detective Constable Dean Roberts, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was sitting in his home when two men came in and threatened him with a firearm. If you know who these men are, or know what happened that day, please get in contact with police.

“Incidents like this will not be tolerated and we will continue to crack down on individuals who think it is acceptable to frighten and steal from others.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call 101 quoting CAD 8666/02May,