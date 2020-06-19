Police probe Canterbury university computer thefts

An investigation has been launched by Kent Police after ten computers were reported stolen from Canterbury Christchurch University.

Officers have released the image of two men who may be able to help them with their enquiries following the burglary in North Holmes Road, Canterbury, on Sunday 10 May 2020.

The break-in took place at around 10am and no other items were taken.

Anyone who recognises the men in the image or has information regarding the incident should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/97649/20.

