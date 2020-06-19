Three people suffering from burns After Erith explosion

Three people have been treated by London Ambulance Service and taken to hospital following an explosion that shook buildings 200 metres away and a fire at on Church Manorway around 9:10am on Friday morning.

The men were understood to have been working on a structure and suffered burns.

The cause of the explosion is understood to have been a generator that was being used by the workers at the time. Hundreds of staff from Tesco and Ocado personal shoppers have been evacuated from the surrounding building due to further risked of explosions. Sixty firefighters remains at the scene.

and a 200 metre cordon has been put in place.