Appeal launched after pedestrian seriously injured in East Ham crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car late on Friday evening.

A full collision scene investigation has started and a major road HighStreet South remains closed to traffic.

The collision happened on the evening of June 19th at the junction of Tilbury Road and High Street South East Ham.

The pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in which the driver stopped to assist.

Paramedics and specialist HART teams from the London ambulance were supported by doctors from the London air ambulance.

Officers from the Met’s Roads Policing team are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

A spokesman for the Met said: “Can you help our collision investigation team? We are appealing for witnesses to a collision between car and a pedestrian that happened on Friday, June 19th at around 11.20pm on High Street South in East Ham.

“The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle causing serious injuries. The driver stopped and assisted, but we are now appealing for any further witnesses to come forward.

One driver Police are interested in speaking is a Bus driver who was behind a white car just prior to the collision.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information is asked to call Police on 101