Operation targets speeders and violent offenders across the capital

On Friday, 19 June, officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) ran its biggest operation to date with 750 officers out on London’s streets as part of Operation Spartan, targeting speeding and violent offenders on the roads.

The operation resulted in:

– 33 arrests for offences including: possession of offensive weapons, supplying controlled drugs, possession of Class A drugs, and drink and drug driving;

– Recovery of 20,000 capsules of nitrous oxide;

– Four offensive weapons and one knife seized;

– 33 vehicle seizures;

– From the 216 targeted weapon sweeps, six knives/other offensive weapons were recovered.

Chief Inspector Dave Monk, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This is the largest operation that the RTPC has ever run, spanning the entire Met, involving many different departments. I am delighted with the success of the operation and the fact we made 33 arrests yesterday.

“We have removed a number of dangerous weapons off London’s streets, which could have caused serious harm, possibly even death, to members of the public.”

The operation was supported by officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF), Territorial Support Group (TSG), local borough officers, colleagues from the Special Constabulary, and the dog unit.

The main element of the operation focused on tackling violence at four ‘stop sites’ at strategic locations on the road network targeting high harm violent offenders on the capital’s roads.

The operation was largely supported by the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, which assisted officers in locating and safely stopping vehicles that activated the cameras.

Another aspect of the operation included large scale weapon sweeps being conducted by local Safer Transport officers across London’s streets, which were chosen based on the latest intelligence data.

As part of the operation, RTPC teams were also deployed to priority locations across London which have seen a drastic rise in speeding during the lockdown period.

In total, 202 members of the public were reported for speeding offences yesterday, and the highest speeds per speed category reported across London were as follows:

– 20mph: top speed 49mph.

– 30mph: top speed 78mph.

– 40mph: top speed 64mph.

– 50mph: top speed 92mph.

– 60mph: top speed 96mph.

– 70mph: top speed 106mph.

This operation further reinforces the Met’s commitment to Vision Zero, the capital’s campaign to eradicate deaths and serious injuries from London’s roads by 2041.

Operation Spartan’s activity this year began in May and to date has resulted in 153 arrests, 80 vehicle seizures, 23 drug disposals, and 20 recoveries of knives/weapons/ammunition.

Chief Inspector Dave Monk, added: “The use of ANPR technology this year has significantly assisted us with identifying wanted offenders for various offences.

“Tackling violence remains the number one priority of the Met and I hope this operation reassures the residents of London that we will continue to work hard to keep the streets of London safe. We will look to build on the success of last year’s operation and continue deployments throughout 2020.“

Background information on Operation Spartan:

– Operation Spartan first ran last year with the aim of targeting violent offenders in London.

– This year, as well as targeting violent offenders, Operation Spartan officers are also cracking down on speeding after officers have witnessed an increase in offences during lockdown.

– Due to the operation’s success last year, it received an uplift in activity for 2020.

– Results from 2019 include: 435 arrests, 242 unlicensed vehicle seizures, 106 drug disposals, and 49 knives/weapons/firearms/Tasers seized.