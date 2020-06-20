Police in Reading say three stabbed to dead is terror

Thames Valley Police has arrested a man following an incident of a stabbing which took place in Reading today.

Officers, along with other emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens, Reading at around 7pm following reports of a stabbing that had taken place.

Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.

A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

There is a police cordon in place at Forbury Gardens and we would ask that the public avoid the area while officers are on scene.

We would ask members of the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.

There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today.

We would ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contacts Thames Valley Police by calling 999, quoting reference 1159 20/6.