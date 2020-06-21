Man dies in a flat fire in Woodland Grove, Epping.

The fire, started in a ground floor flat and spread to the roof of the three storey building and is also affecting an adjacent block of flats.

Firefighters instructed all residents to evacuate their flats.

At 8.30am the Incident Commander reported that the fire was under control and firefighters were continuing to tackle it from inside the building and above.

Road closures are in place around the scene so please avoid the area.

The fire has now been extinguished. Firefighters will remain at the scene to continue dampening down the building and extinguishing hot spots. Please continue to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out later today.

Essex Police has confirmed that a man has sadly died at the scene. The statement reads:

“A man has sadly died following a fire at a flat in Woodland Grove, Epping.

“We were called by the fire service at 7am today, Sunday 21 June. They were attending the blaze and found the body of a man.”

Epping Forest District Council has opened a rest centre at the Jack Silley Pavilion at Stonards Hill, for residents affected by a fire earlier this morning.

Town and District Council staff are working with councillors to support residents of the flats in Woodland Grove where fire took hold earlier today.