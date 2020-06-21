Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witness to a collision in Sittingbourne.

Kent Police was called at 6.40pm on Saturday 20 June 2020 to a report of a collision between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a cyclist on the A2 London Road near the junction with Hempstead Lane.

Officers attended along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance for Kent, Surrey and Sussex and a 62-year-old man from Sittingbourne was taken to a London hospital by road. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798 538 or sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference LB/55/20.