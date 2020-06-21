 Patient airlifted to London hospitial after Cliftonville Collision – UKNIP
BREAKING Cliftoville Kent

June 21, 2020

Northdown Park Road in Cliftonville is closed following a crash between a motorcycle and a car shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon.  An air ambulance  landed in a field off Millmead Road and has flown a patient to Kings College hospital in London 

