Reading trio stabbed to death now murder probe say police

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation after three people were killed in Reading.

Officers were called to Forbury Gardens at about 7pm yesterday (20/6) following reports that a number of people had been stabbed.

Officers attended along with the ambulance service and a number of people were injured and taken to hospital.

Tragically, three of these people died, and another three sustained serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was detained at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime, said: “The Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation following this incident.

“We have made one arrest and at this stage we are not looking for any other people in connection with this incident. There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public, however we urge people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling police.

“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

“There have been some reports that this incident was linked to the Black Lives Matter protest which took place in Reading earlier this afternoon. I can confirm that this incident is not connected. It occurred around three hours after the protest had concluded.

“We are also aware that the incident was captured on mobile phones and would like to hear from anyone who has video footage. Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media – this will be incredibly distressing.

“Police cordons continue to be in place and are likely to be for some time as we work to establish the circumstances of what has happened. You will also see an increased police presence in the area as we continue to make enquires.

“I would urge the public to avoid the area at this time and thank the community for their patience. We will let you know as soon as the area is back open.

“The thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with those who have been affected by this tragic incident and I understand the concern that this will have caused amongst the community. Please be assured that safety of the public is our primary concern and we will do all that we can to investigate this incident robustly and bring those responsible to justice.”

“Anyone with information on what happened in Forbury Gardens should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 1159 20/6.”