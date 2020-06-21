Search continues for missing swimming near Durdle Door

At 5.45pm on Sunday HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public who said his brother had gone under the water and disappeared while swimming near Durdle Door in Dorset.





HM Coastguard sent two Coastguard rescue helicopters to help with the search. Weymouth RNLI inshore and all weather lifeboats and Swanage RNLI lifeboat along with Weymouth, Kimmeridge and Wyke Coastguard Rescue Teams have undertaken an intensive search of the area where the man was last seen.



The search is ongoing this evening and the man in his 20’s remains missing.