Kent Police was called at 2.30pm on Sunday 21 June 2020 to Palace Street, Canterbury following reports a man had been assaulted.

A 17-year-old has been air lifted to a London hospital with injuries consistent with a stab wound. His injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

Local officers are at the scene conducting enquiries. No arrests have yet been made.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 21-0732.