A woman had a lucky escape at Bromley South Station this morning. Emergency services were called at 9:52am to a person on the track possibly hit by a train. The woman was found to have not suffered any serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Woman escapes serious injuries after Bromley train incident
