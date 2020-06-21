 Woman escapes serious injuries after Bromley train incident – UKNIP
Woman escapes serious injuries after Bromley train incident

June 21, 2020

A woman had a lucky escape at Bromley South Station this morning. Emergency services were called at 9:52am to a person on the track possibly hit by a train. The woman was found to have not suffered any serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

