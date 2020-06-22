Air ambulance called to Lenham

A person was struck by a car at the junction of Old School Close and High Street in Lenham at around 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon.
An Air ambulance landed in a field off Old School Lane and the person was treated at the scene by the flying doctors.
Officers investigating the assault of a woman on Southsea Common last week have released photos of three key witnesses they would like to speak to...
Information is sought to help locate a Tonbridge man who has been reported missing. Mark Seal was last seen in the Cotton Lane...
Police were called at 2.02pm on Monday, 22 June to Wear Road, SW12 to reports of a man with a firearm. Officers attended, along with LAS as a...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was shot at a gathering in Mitcham. Police were called by London Ambulance Service...
A man has been convicted of manslaughter after he deliberately drove at a man and dragged him under his car for nine metres. Uran Nabiev, 63...
A teenager is being treated in hospital after he was shot in #Dagenham. The Met Police say at 5:53pm Officers were called to Mayesbrook Road in the...
Detectives investigating the violent clashes in London at recent demonstrations have released another 12 images of people they want to speak to. This...
On Sunday 21 June HM Coastguard tasked the RNLI lifeboat station at Littlehampton to launch following reports of three persons in the water after a...
The family of a man who died following an assault in Bexley have made a plea for further witnesses. Police were called by the London Ambulance...
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Barking. Jamie Reid, 31 of Glenthorne Road, W6 was arrested on Friday, 19 June...
Kent Police was called at 2.30pm on Sunday 21 June 2020 to Palace Street, Canterbury, following reports a person had been assaulted...
A Snodland property associated with persistent drug activity and anti-social behaviour has been issued with a closure order. Kent Police...
Police in Surrey have arrested a man on suspicion of attempt murder following incident in Warren Rd #Reigate 5.40pm on Sunday afternoon. A woman was...
Northdown Park Road in Cliftonville is closed following a crash between a motorcycle and a car shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon. An air...
Northdown Park Road in Cliftonville is closed following a crash between a motorcycle and a car shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon. An air...
Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) continue to investigate the terrorism incident which took place in Reading yesterday evening (20/6). A...
At 5.45pm on Sunday HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public who said his brother had gone under the water and disappeared while...
Kent Police was called at 2.30pm on Sunday 21 June 2020 to Palace Street, Canterbury following reports a man had been assaulted. A 17-year-old has...
The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading is Khairi Saadallah. The 25-year-old from the town was arrested at the scene...
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witness to a collision in Sittingbourne. Kent Police was called at 6.40pm on...
A woman had a lucky escape at Bromley South Station this morning. Emergency services were called at 9:52am to a person on the track possibly hit by a...
Man dies in a flat fire in Woodland Grove, Epping. The fire, started in a ground floor flat and spread to the roof of the three storey building and...
Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night (20/6), has now been declared a terrorist...
Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night (20/6), has now been declared a terrorist...
A man has been jailed for sexual offences against two women and two teenage girls across three separate investigations, as well as assault on a...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a firearm discharge in Hackney. Police were called to Cresset House at Retreat...
A person has been hit by a train at Bromley South shortly before 10am this morning. Rail lines have now reopened now since the incident.
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation after three people were killed in Reading. Officers were called to Forbury Gardens at about...