 Air ambulance called to Lenham
BREAKING Kent Lenham

Air ambulance called to Lenham

June 22, 2020

A person was struck by a car at the junction of Old School Close and High Street  in Lenham at around 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

An Air ambulance landed in a field off Old School Lane and the person was treated at the scene by the flying doctors. 

