Detectives investigating the violent clashes in London at recent demonstrations have released another 12 images of people they want to speak to.

This includes people who we believe have engaged in racial abuse and serious violence against members of the public and police officers, and also violent disorder.

Commander Alex Murray, said: “Our investigation into the various acts of violence, racial abuse and disorder by a small minority of those attending protests in London in recent weeks continues and we’re releasing a further 12 images today of people we would like to identify in relation to this. “These images are in addition to the 48 we have already released over the past few days. We have already seen a really positive response from the public, which is helping us with our enquiries to identify those who were involved, so that they can be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386 or Tweet @MetCC on Twitter quoting the relevant image number. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Anyone with footage of the violent clashes which could assist detectives in their investigation, can also send it to officers via: ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk – please select the incident “Operation Minorca – Central London Protest Disorder” when uploading relevant footage or images. Detectives have been carefully analysing hours of CCTV, body worn video from officers, as well as footage which has been widely circulated on social media.

Video footage from all the recent demonstrations is being closely reviewed, to ensure those who have committed offences are identified and are brought to justice.

These are part of an ongoing investigation and there is a high likelihood further images will be issued in the coming days and weeks as enquiries progress. Commander Murray, added: “The vast majority of people who have attended the recent protests made their voices heard, and then left. However, a minority have attended with the sole purpose of attacking, abusing or violently confronting fellow protesters, detracting from the cause of their protest. “We saw violence against Detectives investigating the violent clashes in London at recent demonstrations have released another 12 images of people they want to speak to. This includes people who we believe have engaged in racial abuse and serious violence against members of the public and police officers, and also violent disorder. Commander Alex Murray, said: “Our investigation into the various acts of violence, racial abuse and disorder by a small minority of those attending protests in London in recent weeks continues and we’re releasing a further 12 images today of people we would like to identify in relation to this. “These images are in addition to the 48 we have already released over the past few days. We have already seen a really positive response from the public, which is helping us with our enquiries to identify those who were involved, so that they can be brought to justice.” Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386

Anyone with footage of the violent clashes which could assist detectives in their investigation, can also send it to officers via: ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk – please select the incident “Operation Minorca – Central London Protest Disorder” when uploading relevant footage or images. Detectives have been carefully analysing hours of CCTV, body worn video from officers, as well as footage which has been widely circulated on social media. Video footage from all the recent demonstrations is being closely reviewed, to ensure those who have committed offences are identified and are brought to justice. These are part of an ongoing investigation and there is a high likelihood further images will be issued in the coming days and weeks as enquiries progress. Commander Murray, added: “The vast majority of people who have attended the recent protests made their voices heard, and then left. However, a minority have attended with the sole purpose of attacking, abusing or violently confronting fellow protesters, detracting from the cause of their protest. “We saw violence against police officers including verbal and racial abuse which is absolutely appalling. They do not come to work to be subjected to this. They come to work to keep Londoners and their families safe. Similarly, those people who wanted to have their voices heard and protest should not be subject to violence from others. “Whilst investigations are underway to identify those we suspect of being involved in these offences, we ask members of the public to make it clear that they also will not tolerate such behaviour by helping us to identify these individuals and report anyone they recognise in the pictures. “Thank you to those who have already helped to identify people from the images – your help is having a real and positive effect on our investigation. Thank you also to those people who have actively challenged other protesters to stop them being violent and abusive.” against police officers including verbal and racial abuse which is absolutely appalling. They do not come to work to be subjected to this. They come to work to keep Londoners and their families safe. Similarly, those people who wanted to have their voices heard and protest should not be subject to violence from others. “Whilst investigations are underway to identify those we suspect of being involved in these offences, we ask members of the public to make it clear that they also will not tolerate such behaviour by helping us to identify these individuals and report anyone they recognise in the pictures. “Thank you to those who have already helped to identify people from the images – your help is having a real and positive effect on our investigation. Thank you also to those people who have actively challenged other protesters to stop them being violent and abusive.”