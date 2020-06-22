Information is sought to help locate a Tonbridge man who has been reported missing.

Mark Seal was last seen in the Cotton Lane area of Dartford on the morning of Saturday 20 June 2020 and officers are concerned for his wellbeing.

The 26-year-old is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build, brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a black hooded jacket and a grey sweatshirt. He was also carrying a white shoulder bag and often wears an orange turban.

Mr Seal is known to have connections in the Tonbridge, Paddock Wood and Rolvenden areas of Kent but may have also travelled to Manchester or North Yorkshire.

He may appear to be distressed and should anyone see him they are asked not to approach him but instead call Kent Police immediately on 999 quoting 20-0598.