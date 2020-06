Police were called at 2.02pm on Monday, 22 June to Wear Road, SW12 to reports of a man with a firearm.

Officers attended, along with LAS as a precaution, and a man, no further details, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent. He has been taken to a London police station, where he remains.

Road closures are in place in the surrounding area.

Officers remain on scene and enquiries continue. There have been no reports of any injuries.