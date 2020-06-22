Two arrested over Southsea common attack

Officers investigating the assault of a woman on Southsea Common last week have released photos of three key witnesses they would like to speak to.

The assault took place at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 17.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries to her head and face. She has since been discharged.

Detective Inspector Nicola Burton said “We are keen to speak with the three men pictured as witnesses, as we believe they have vital information to help our enquiries.

“We believe the man in the first two images on the left to be the same person.

“This was a very serious assault where the victim suffered serious injuries.

“If you are pictured in any of these images, or you know who these people are, then I urge you to please contact us so we can speak with you.”

A 25-year-old woman, from Cosham, and a 22-year-old woman, from central Portsmouth, have both been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

They remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200219951.



Alternatively, call Crimestoppers and leave information anonymously on 0800 555 111.