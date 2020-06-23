A man has been jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter.

Uran Nabiev, 63, of Bexley Road, Erith was today (Tuesday, 23 June) sentenced to 14 years’ in prison for manslaughter and four years for ABH at the Old Bailey – the sentences will run concurrently.

Nabiev was convicted on Monday, 22 June at The Old Bailey.

On Friday, 18 October 2019, the victim, 26-year-old Jake Kemp from Barnehurst, had been drinking with his friend in a pub on Bexley Road.

They both left the pub a short while before midnight. They went to a local garage, bought more beer, and then made their way to a friend’s house.

At around 4.30am on Saturday, they left the house and walked along Bexley Road. As this point, Jake’s friend punched and broke the wing mirror of a parked Toyota Prius; he later admitted to police that it was an act of drunken stupidity.

Nabiev was awake in his home and witnessed the damage. He got into his car and drove up the road.

As the men were walking along the east side of Bexley Road, Nabiev drove up on to the pavement towards them.

Jake’s friend was hit by the car and pushed up onto the bonnet. He then fell to the ground, suffering a dislocated shoulder. Jake ran to the other side of the road.

Nabiev did a U-turn and sped down the pavement towards Jake who then stumbled and fell. Nabiev drove over him, dragging his body under the car for about nine metres before he drove off leaving Jake lying on the ground.

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, a homicide detective within Specialist Crime, said:

“This case shows how actions have consequences and for Nabiev that is now 14 years behind bars.

“I hope that this offers some relief to Jake’s family who have remained stoic throughout this entire process. Their son was taken from them in such a cruel and awful way and they continue to have our support as they begin their grieving process.”