Emergency services called to Three Persons in Difficulty at Odney Weir

Paramedics and the on duty HART team are currently supporting Royal Berkshire and Bucks Fire and rescue at an incident in Cookham, Two helicopters have also been send to the incident that is understood to involving three person who have got into difficult in Odney Weir.

Two remain missing and one person has been recovered one witness said that those involved did not speak very good english.

A spokeswoman for South Central ambulance said:”Reports of three boys having drowned in this incident are not correct.”

Thames Valley Police have been approach for comment.

More to follow