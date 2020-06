Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a 27-year-old man in east London on suspicion of arranging funds for the purpose of terrorism contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The man was arrested at 6.25am Tuesday 23 June, under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody to an east London police station where he has been detained.

Police are searching an address in east London.

Enquiries are ongoing.