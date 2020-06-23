Officers are renewing appeals for information after a man was left with facial injuries following an assault in Camden.

Police have released a new image of three men they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

The assault occurred at approximately 2am on Sunday, 5 January at a bar on Chalk Farm Road.

A group of men approached the 23-year-old victim and his friends. They are then reported to have behaved inappropriately toward some of the victim’s female friends.

When the victim intervened and asked them to stop he was attacked. He suffered a broken nose.

The group of men then left the bar.

PC Martin Edwards, who is leading the investigation, said: “As a result of an earlier appeal, we have identified one of the men we needed to speak with. I am now urging people to take another look at this photograph, which now includes a further male we need to identify, and give us their names. We believe all the men are from the Albanian community. A man was injured in an unprovoked assault. We need to speak with these three men.”

On Wednesday, 17 June, officers arrested a 26 year-old man on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was later released under investigation.

Officers are keen to speak to the three men in the image as it is thought they may be able to help.

If you recognise any of the men in the photograph please call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 774/05Jan. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org