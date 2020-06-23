 Stolen curtain sided truck with a Clatyon Wagon inside – UKNIP
BREAKING Crime stolen

Stolen curtain sided truck with a Clatyon Wagon inside

June 23, 2020

Stolen in Haslemere at 2am.

Was spotted in Horsham at 3am

Large curtain sided truck with blue tail lift with badly painted curtains on side so quite recognisable R880 YND

 

Clatyon Wagon inside please see photo    

IF SEEN CONTACT POLICE

