Stolen curtain sided truck with a Clatyon Wagon inside

Stolen in Haslemere at 2am.
Was spotted in Horsham at 3am
Large curtain sided truck with blue tail lift with badly painted curtains on side so quite recognisable R880 YND
Clatyon Wagon inside please see photo
IF SEEN CONTACT POLICE
Officers are renewing appeals for information after a man was left with facial injuries following an assault in Camden. Police have released a new...
A Triple stabbing investigation has been launched after three men have been attacked in a property on Montagu Road,Edmonton in North London. A...
Have you seen Geffrey Dishman (72), said by Police to be a vulnerable missing man. Last seen walking on the A249 Sittingbourne Rd near Littlebourne...
Officers investigating the assault of a woman on Southsea Common last week have released photos of three key witnesses they would like to speak to...
Information is sought to help locate a Tonbridge man who has been reported missing. Mark Seal was last seen in the Cotton Lane...
Police were called at 2.02pm on Monday, 22 June to Wear Road, SW12 to reports of a man with a firearm. Officers attended, along with LAS as a...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was shot at a gathering in Mitcham. Police were called by London Ambulance Service...
A man has been convicted of manslaughter after he deliberately drove at a man and dragged him under his car for nine metres. Uran Nabiev, 63...
A teenager is being treated in hospital after he was shot in #Dagenham. The Met Police say at 5:53pm Officers were called to Mayesbrook Road in the...
A person was struck by a car at the junction of Old School Close and High Street in Lenham at around 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon. An Air ambulance...
A man has sadly died following a crash on the A27 this morning (Monday 22 June). A section of the westbound A27 was temporarily closed as emergency...
Detectives investigating the violent clashes in London at recent demonstrations have released another 12 images of people they want to speak to. This...
On Sunday 21 June HM Coastguard tasked the RNLI lifeboat station at Littlehampton to launch following reports of three persons in the water after a...
The family of a man who died following an assault in Bexley have made a plea for further witnesses. Police were called by the London Ambulance...
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Barking. Jamie Reid, 31 of Glenthorne Road, W6 was arrested on Friday, 19 June...
Kent Police was called at 2.30pm on Sunday 21 June 2020 to Palace Street, Canterbury, following reports a person had been assaulted...
A Snodland property associated with persistent drug activity and anti-social behaviour has been issued with a closure order. Kent Police...
Police in Surrey have arrested a man on suspicion of attempt murder following incident in Warren Rd #Reigate 5.40pm on Sunday afternoon. A woman was...
Northdown Park Road in Cliftonville is closed following a crash between a motorcycle and a car shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon. An air...
Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) continue to investigate the terrorism incident which took place in Reading yesterday evening (20/6). A...
At 5.45pm on Sunday HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public who said his brother had gone under the water and disappeared while...
Kent Police was called at 2.30pm on Sunday 21 June 2020 to Palace Street, Canterbury following reports a man had been assaulted. A 17-year-old has...
The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading is Khairi Saadallah. The 25-year-old from the town was arrested at the scene...
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witness to a collision in Sittingbourne. Kent Police was called at 6.40pm on...
A woman had a lucky escape at Bromley South Station this morning. Emergency services were called at 9:52am to a person on the track possibly hit by a...
Man dies in a flat fire in Woodland Grove, Epping. The fire, started in a ground floor flat and spread to the roof of the three storey building and...