Two dead one fighting for his life after going for swim in Odney Weir at Cookham

Two men have drowned and a third remains fighting for his life after going swimming in the Odney weir on the River Thames in Cookham on Tuesday evening.

Rescue services and Fire boats from Two fire services were scrambled along with medics and flying doctors onboard the Thames Valley and Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulances.

Those involved are understood to be Syrian refugees who sought asylum in the UK.

One man who was in his boat said that two men aged 30 to 35 drowned close to Odney Weir I saw fire crews on a boat pulling the men out.

The first I knew about was when the Police,fire engines and two helicopter all started to turn up about 5.45pm this evening. We had just moored up the boat for the night.

One resident claimed that he had seen the men earlier jumping off the weir and doing backflips into the water trying to keep cool from the heat.

Local reported least 30-40 emergency vehicles present at the scene during the ongoing search.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for comment.