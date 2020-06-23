Whitstable man arrested for Cheam Murder

A 28-year-old man was arrested today, 23 June, at an address in Whitstable, Kent as part of a pre-planned operation. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

This follows a shooting on Brocks Drive in North Cheam at 1.12am on Friday, 19 June. Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found a 25-year-old man in the street suffering from a gunshot injury. They immediately provided first aid.

The man has been identified as Kyle Kelson, 25, from the Cheam area.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended but despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, Kyle was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.45am. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held on 20 June at St Helier Hospital Mortuary gave cause of death as a shotgun wound to the head.

Kyle’s mother, Angella Kelson, said: “Kyle was a much loved father, son, brother and friend to so many people. His big beautiful smile brought joy to all of us.”

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives in Specialist Crime, overseen by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard.

DCI Leonard said: “Our investigation continues to make progress, but I still need to hear from residents or people who were walking or driving through Brocks Drive in the early hours of Friday morning. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? No matter how insignificant it may seem, you could have crucial information.

“I am also releasing an image of a dark coloured car that was seen driving away from the scene; we are not certain about the make and model. I want to hear from anyone who saw this car in the area or has information about it.

“A man has lost his life in violent circumstances and his family are devastated. They need and deserve answers and the community can help us provide them. If you have information, video or images that could help us, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 721 4622, 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 414/19Jun