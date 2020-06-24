A man has been arrested for drugs offences after a stop and search in Colliers Wood.

On Sunday, 21 June at 4.50pm officers saw a blue Mercedes turn down a side road on the approach of the police car.

The car was stopped on Warren Road, SW19 and the officers noticed the driver had three mobile phones.

They then carried out a search of the car under the drugs act and found a baseball bat in the boot.

The officers requested for a drugs dog to attend, as they believed drugs may be concealed within the car.

Police dog Stella attended and indicated towards the roof.

Officers pulled down the roof lining and found a quantity of suspected class A and B drugs.

A 32-year-old man from Thornton Heath, Surrey was arrested for suspected possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was subsequently released pending further enquiries.



Detective Inspector Alison Foxwell of the South West (SW) Violence Suppression Unit, said: “This is one of many recent examples of the joint working between my team on the SW and our colleagues, whether two legged or the four legged from the dog support unit.

“This excellent work also shows the importance of stop and search in tackling the supply of controlled drugs. Drugs, and the violence often associated with them, is a key priority for my team. We will all continue to work together to find opportunities to disrupt, arrest and bring to justice those who seek to profit from selling controlled substances.”

Police dog Stella is five-years-old. Bred by the Met police and this is her second big drugs find in the roof lining of a car in three months.