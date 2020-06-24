A27Westbound closed due to serious collision near Chichester

The A27 in West Sussex is closed westbound between the A286 (Stockbridge) and the A259 (Chichester) due to a collision. Sussex Police are on scene managing the incident. The Kent Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance is also in attendance.
Two men have drowned and a third remains fighting for his life after going swimming in the Odney weir on the River Thames in Cookham on Tuesday...
Paramedics and the on duty HART team are currently supporting Royal Berkshire and Bucks Fire and rescue at an incident in Cookham, Two helicopters...
A man has been jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter. Uran Nabiev, 63, of Bexley Road, Erith was today (Tuesday, 23 June)...
Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a 27-year-old man in east London on suspicion of arranging funds for the purpose of...
Emergency services dealing with an incident between #Sidcup and Dartford. A person has jumped in front of a train as it arrived at Crayford station...
A serious crash on the A20 near Newingreen has seen the closure of the road in both directions. Two ambulances and Kent Sussex and Surrey Air...
Officers have renewed an appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M20 in the early hours of Sunday, 14 June...
Stolen in Haslemere at 2am. Was spotted in Horsham at 3am Large curtain sided truck with blue tail lift with badly painted curtains on side so quite...
A 28-year-old man was arrested today, 23 June, at an address in Whitstable, Kent as part of a pre-planned operation. He was arrested on suspicion of...
Officers are renewing appeals for information after a man was left with facial injuries following an assault in Camden. Police have released a new...
A Triple stabbing investigation has been launched after three men have been attacked in a property on Montagu Road,Edmonton in North London. A...
Have you seen Geffrey Dishman (72), said by Police to be a vulnerable missing man. Last seen walking on the A249 Sittingbourne Rd near Littlebourne...
Officers investigating the assault of a woman on Southsea Common last week have released photos of three key witnesses they would like to speak to...
Information is sought to help locate a Tonbridge man who has been reported missing. Mark Seal was last seen in the Cotton Lane...
Police were called at 2.02pm on Monday, 22 June to Wear Road, SW12 to reports of a man with a firearm. Officers attended, along with LAS as a...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was shot at a gathering in Mitcham. Police were called by London Ambulance Service...
A man has been convicted of manslaughter after he deliberately drove at a man and dragged him under his car for nine metres. Uran Nabiev, 63...
A teenager is being treated in hospital after he was shot in #Dagenham. The Met Police say at 5:53pm Officers were called to Mayesbrook Road in the...
A person was struck by a car at the junction of Old School Close and High Street in Lenham at around 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon. An Air ambulance...
A man has sadly died following a crash on the A27 this morning (Monday 22 June). A section of the westbound A27 was temporarily closed as emergency...
Detectives investigating the violent clashes in London at recent demonstrations have released another 12 images of people they want to speak to. This...
On Sunday 21 June HM Coastguard tasked the RNLI lifeboat station at Littlehampton to launch following reports of three persons in the water after a...
The family of a man who died following an assault in Bexley have made a plea for further witnesses. Police were called by the London Ambulance...
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Barking. Jamie Reid, 31 of Glenthorne Road, W6 was arrested on Friday, 19 June...
Kent Police was called at 2.30pm on Sunday 21 June 2020 to Palace Street, Canterbury, following reports a person had been assaulted...
A Snodland property associated with persistent drug activity and anti-social behaviour has been issued with a closure order. Kent Police...
Police in Surrey have arrested a man on suspicion of attempt murder following incident in Warren Rd #Reigate 5.40pm on Sunday afternoon. A woman was...