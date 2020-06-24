 A27Westbound closed due to serious collision near Chichester – UKNIP
The A27 in West Sussex is closed westbound between the A286 (Stockbridge) and the A259 (Chichester) due to a collision. Sussex Police are on scene managing the incident.  The Kent Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance is also in attendance.

Police are diverting the traffic locally.  Please allow additional time for your journey and, if possible, consider alternative routes as this is likely to impact into the morning peak travelling times.
 
