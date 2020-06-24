CovIdiots bring Camber Sands to a stand still

1000’s of CovIdots flocked to Camber Sands in East Sussex, Blocking Emergency Routes by parking on grass verges.

Car parks were full by 1pm and 100’s of cars parked up on grass verges blocking the route in and out of the area.

As of 8pm this evening routes in and out of Camber were still at crawling pace.

A Spokesperson from Rother Distinct Council Said “On the hottest day of the year so far, we have again seen a huge number of people heading to the beach which led to all three car parks and the overflow field being closed at 1pm.

This resulted in gridlock with thousands of cars queuing for hours with nowhere to go – despite signs on the main roads advising people car parks are full. Although there are emergency services on the beach, if an emergency response was needed on the beach or in the village this would be severely delayed and could put lives at risk.

The issue is exacerbated by motorists abandoning their cars on roadsides, verges and across residents’ driveways, causing even more congestion.

We would urge people considering a trip to Camber Sands to consider alternatives, as they will face hours of queueing with no guarantee of being able to park.”