 Cumbria reporter charged with drugs and driving offences – UKNIP
BREAKING Cumbria

Cumbria reporter charged with drugs and driving offences

June 24, 2020

A High-profile Cumbrian journalist for works for the North West Mail Amy Fenton has been charged with possession of the class A drug cocaine and driving while under the influence of drugs Police have confirmed today. The charges follows her arrest on the M6 in March earlier in the year. The Chief Reporter at the Mail in Barrow is due before magistrates next month.

FacebookTwitter